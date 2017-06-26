Appeal to send birthday cards to autistic St Helens girl goes viral

A heart-warming social medial bid has been launched calling on members of the public to send birthday cards to an autistic girl from St Helens who never gets invited to parties.

Four-year-old Chelsea only normally gets birthday greetings from her mum, who says she sends her daughter multiple cards.

Chelsea has autism and sensory issues, and has only been invited to two parties.

Her mum had discussed with friends the idea of launching a social media appeal asking people to send her daughter birthday cards.

And last night, a friend decided to post the appeal on three St Helens Facebook groups.

In a matter of hours, hundreds of people contacted her to say they would help celebrate the youngster’s fifth birthday on September 3.

Katie’s social media post read: “She has only been invited to two parties since she was born due to her being autistic and no one wanting to invite her.

“Her mum writes the cards out to make her feel special and more loved, so could you possibly send a birthday card to the little girl to make her day extra special.”

Chelsea’s mum says she was “completely blown away” by the amazing response from the people in the town.

A number of St Helens businesses are also on board with one offering Chelsea a free birthday party at a soft play centre and glitter tattoos from a salon in the town.

If you want to help make Chelsea’s birthday send your cards and gifts to 63 Peterlee Close, Sutton Heath, WA9 5HB.