‘I owe my life to the air ambulance’ says teen crash victim

A brave teenager raised an eye-watering sum for North West Air Ambulance after they helped save his life following an horrific road accident.

Callum Evans was left fighting for his life following the horror smash, in which he came off his motorcycle and found himself trapped underneath a car which began to crush him.

I wouldn’t be here today if I hadn’t got the treatment so quickly Callum Evans

The 19-year-old was in a coma and on life support for seven weeks. He suffered five fractured ribs, a broken femur and a ruptured spleen, which had to be removed, in the terrible accident last April.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Glazebrook Lane, Culcheth, but not before a mystery bystander, known only as Mark, heroically helped lift the vehicle and release Callum, who now desperately needed medical attention.

The North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) charity was quickly dispatched and arrived at the scene with minutes; stabilising him before taking him to Wythenshawe hospital, where he remained until August.

The trainee accountant from Winstanley began a strong and steady recovery after discharge, and turned his sights to thanking the heroes who helped save his life.

An impressive figure of £1,200 was initially raised through crowdfunding by family and friends, and they didn’t stop there.

Hot on the trail of their amazing efforts, Callum’s nan and her friends raised an extra £3,000 for the air ambulance service, and inspired her grandson to follow suit once he is fighting fit again.

Callum said he owed his life to such an important service.

“I wouldn’t be here today if I hadn’t got the treatment so quickly. I want to make sure the charity is there for other people in their times of need. We really need the NWAA.”

Anyone inspired by Callum’s story can help the NWAA by visiting nwaa.net/fundraising