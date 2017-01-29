Search
NORTH WEST ROADWORKS: 23-29 January 2017

Here are all planned roadworks across the region from Monday January, 23 to Sunday January, 29 2017.
North West
Hunted is returning to our screens

Lancashire ‘fugitives’ wanted for Channel 4’s new Hunted series

Channel 4 is looking for people from the Lancashire area to participate in its new Hunted series.
News
Callum Evans with his family at Wythenshawe Hospital

‘I owe my life to the air ambulance’ says teen crash victim

A brave teenager raised an eye-watering sum for North West Air Ambulance after they helped save his life following an horrific road accident.

North West
The original photo.

Does this photo show the ghost of man’s wife?

A Lancaster photographer was asked to complete one of his more unusual jobs – repairing an old photograph which appears to feature a ghostly figure.

North West 1
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Murder investigation launched after baby death

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives following the death of a baby in Lancashire.
North West
Liverpool Crown Court

‘Paedophile hunter’ was a child abuser himself

A “devious, sinister man” who claimed to be a paedophile hunter was actually a child abuser, a court heard.

North West
Photo issued by the University of Brighton of a beach in Gambia as Thomas Cook is implementing contingency plans to return nearly 1,000 UK customers from the west African country following a change in Foreign Office advice due to political unrest.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Thousands of Britons flown home from The Gambia amid safety fears

Thousands of UK holidaymakers are set to be flown home from The Gambia due to growing political unrest.
Offbeat
Pool Street, Wigan, as some residents woke up to flood water in their homes

Pensioner homes flood thought to be sabotage

Elderly residents were evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night when they woke to find they were flooded.

North West
Ntember will appear before court on February 6 for animal cruelty offences.

Second Lancaster man guilty of hamster drug cruelty

A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to a catalogue of animal cruelty offences.

North West
The blast in Blackley devastated both properties and left neighbouring homes damaged.

Police arrest man after Manchester house explosion

A man recovering in hospital after a blast destroyed two houses has been arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion, police said.

North West
Police were called to the property shortly before 3pm on January 16 to reports of the death of a baby in Burnley

Man arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby in Lancashire

A man has been arrested after police discovered the body of a newborn baby at an address in Lancashire.

North West
Victoria Cherry, 44, of Fulwood, Lancashire, has not been seen since October 2015.

Police searching for missing woman launch murder investigation

North West 2
Stephen Emmett

Three years jail for fraudster who stole from disabled cousin

A man who set up 39 Paypal accounts in a bid to defraud his disabled cousin has been jailed for three years after a judge ruled he had shown no remorse to his victim.

North West
Police at the scene

Man arrested after 12-hour stand-off with police

Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a flat - more than 12 hours after they were called.

North West
A yellow 'be aware' warning has been issued for ice

Yellow warning of ice issued for North West

A yellow 'Be aware' ice warning has been issued for the North West of England.

News 1
Students are being urged to get vaccinated before they return to university

NW students urged to get Meningitis vaccine after surge in cases

A leading health body is urging unvaccinated first year students to get immunised against meningitis and septicemia after a recent surge in cases of the deadly diseases.

Health
RSPCA cruelty - Mr Chow.

Jail sentence for man who tortured hamster

A man who tortured a pet hamster by giving it a fizzy drink laced with drugs has been sent to prison for eight weeks.

News
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

‘Here I am boys, come and get me’ man shouted to police before fracas

A policeman hit a man with a baton several times as he tried to stop him assaulting him, a court heard.

North West
One of the men

Police issue CCTV appeal after thieves steal CCTV cameras

Police are appealing for information following the theft of four CCTV cameras from a technology company in Chorley.

North West
The warning advises those affected to 'be aware

Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and wind across Lancashire

It's about to get very chilly and the Met Office has just confirmed it by issuing a yellow weather warning for the north-west of England today (9 January).
News 6
