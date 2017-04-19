Police search continues for missing 90-year-old sailor from Lancashire

Police searching for a missing 90-year-old sailor from Lancashire are appealing for members of the public to share footage and film that may help them discover what happened to him.

Arthur Roy Taylor, from Waterfoot, has been missing since around 9.30am on Saturday, April 15 after he took his dinghy out along the coast near Gwbert in Cardigan.

Arthur Roy Taylor, from Waterfoot, was last seen in his dinghy PIC: Police

His boat has been located but Arthur Taylor is still unaccounted for, say police.

Further searches by the National Police Air Service and Coastguard are due to take place today.

Arthur Taylor commonly known as Archie is described as 5’ 4” tall and of slim build. He has grey hair and was last seen wearing a navy jumper and dark grey waterproof jacket.

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said: "Yesterday we appealed for you to send us any photographs and video footage you had taken along the coast at and near Gwbert on Saturday.

"We are very grateful to the number of people who responded but unfortunately, having looked at the images provided none were of Mr Taylor’s vessel.

"If you were in this area and have photographs or video footage of a small single person dinghy in the sea, please send to ContactCentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident reference 251 of 15/04."

His family continue to be supported by local officers.