Saturday to be hottest day of the year in north west

Get ready for the hottest day of the year as temperatures in the north west as temperatures are set to rise.

It's time to get your sunglasses out as the north west looks set to be treated to a blast of sunshine this weekend.

Met Office weather experts are predicting that temperatures in the north west could reach 19C this Saturday.

They said: "After a chilly start, it will be a fine and increasingly sunny day with most seeing almost clear blue skies by the afternoon. As a result, it will be warm maximum temperature 19 °C."

Unfortunately, it's still too early to put our big coats away as Met Office boffins warn it will turn colder again by Monday.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "It is likely on Sunday we will see further sunshine for many parts of the UK.

"In the sunshine across England and Wales we will see temperatures above average for this time of year, above 18C or 19C.

"It will be a lovely weekend for much of England and Wales, but in Northern Ireland and Scotland it will turn a bit cloudier."

The warm weekend will dissolve back to average temperatures on Monday morning, he added.

April's agreeable outlook follows the mildest March on record last month, when the month welcoming in the spring recorded its fifth-equal warmest outing since 1910.