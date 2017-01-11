Nursing home is rated as ‘outstanding’

A nursing and residential home has had its services rated as ‘outstanding’.

Cornmill on Bonds Lane in Garstang was given the rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) seeing it ranked as one of the best in the country.

Inspectors found the home provided a ‘service that people spoke extremely highly of’ and staff showed ‘good knowledge and levels of competency’.

They also found it was a service ‘where people were supported to attend activities of their choosing’ in a ‘homely’ and ‘welcoming’ environment.

A spokesman for the home said: “The ‘outstanding’ rating is a fantastic achievement, the reward to staff for the tremendous amount of team work and dedication supported by numerous professional allied services.

“Our vision has always been to provide the highest quality of care and to receive such recognition by the Care Quality Commission makes us all feel very proud.”

Debbie Westhead, deputy chief inspector of Adult Social Care in the North, said: “We found the quality of care provided at Cornmill Nursing and Residential Care Home to be outstanding.

“We found a service that people spoke about extremely positively, and staff were constantly referred to as kind and caring by those that we spoke to as part of this inspection.

“There was an impressive emphasis placed on achieving the best results for people’s health and wellbeing goals.

“From the moment we arrived we found an exceptionally well trained staff team that had formed meaningful relationships with people using this service. This approach enabled people to feel in control and we saw the improvements to people’s health and wellbeing as a result of this.

“The whole team should be very proud of the service they are providing.”