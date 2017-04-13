Aardman's Morph gets a makeover as he turns 40

Beloved plasticine character Morph has been given a makeover for his 40th birthday - but still looks like a teenager with a baseball cap, gold chain and graffiti can.

The Aardman Animations star has been entertaining audiences since his first television appearance in February 1977.

He often appeared alongside children's television presenter and artist Tony Hart and on later popular art programme SMart.

And now the Bristol-based animation company have partnered with Europe's largest street and urban art festival, Upfest, to update their character.

The official portrait of the new Morph will be spray-painted live by well-known Bristol graffiti artist at the festival in south Bristol at the end of July, to create a giant mural.

It shows Morph as a graffiti artist, holding a can of spray paint and sporting a big cap and a flashy chain around his neck.

Morph, SWNS

Peter Lord, Aardman Creative Director and co-creator of Morph, said, "I'm so happy that Morph will be taking part in Upfest this year - it's a fantastic local event celebrating the creativity at the heart of Bristol."

Upfest founder Stephen Hayles said, "We are very honoured to be working with Aardman to celebrate Morph's 40th birthday at Upfest 2017 by bringing together two of Bristol's most famous exports - Aardman and street art."

Upfest organisers are expecting over 30,000 visitors to flock to Bristol to enjoy the ninth year of the festival.

For those who can't wait until July, artist 'Cheo' has also designed an exclusive limited edition print of the new Morph, which will be available as a reward on Upfest's crowdfunding page where money is being raised for the running of the free event.

Main image here - Morph, SWNS

Secondary image here - the new visual produced for the festival, Collect