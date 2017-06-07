Ariana Grande releases live charity version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow

Pop star Ariana Grande has released her emotional rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow as a charity single after performing it on stage at Sunday night's benefit concert.

A recording of the live track became available to download from Spotify on Wednesday, complete with a cover featuring her One Love Manchester logo.



The 23-year-old sang the famous Wizard Of Oz song as a surprise encore at the end of the show, which saw her joined by stars such as Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher.

According to the Official Charts Company, proceeds from the packaged track will go to British Red Cross' We Love Manchester Fund, dedicated to people bereaved or injured in the terror attack that killed 22 last month.

Sunday night's concert helped raise more than £2.7 million for the pot, pushing the total past the £10 million mark by Monday.

In the aftermath of the atrocity, Grande re-released her single One More Time with a proportion of proceeds also going to the fund.

It is currently vying for number one in this week's singles chart, competing with Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's remix of Despacity featuring Justin Bieber.