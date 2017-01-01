Search
North West men wanted to become Butlers in the Buff

Attractive, approachable men who are also happy to bare all are being sought for a part-time job that pays around £25 an hour.

You could soon have to pay to withdraw your money

ATM fees could be on the way

Bank customers could soon be forced to pay to withdraw their own cash at ATM machines, following a dispute over who maintains them.

Children need more rest time

Children are ‘working’ longer hours than their parents, study shows

The ‘Cult of Busy’ has now infiltrated to our children as research shows primary school kids are ‘working’ – either in school or scheduled activities for up to 46 hours a week

Italian firefighters search for survivors after an avalanche buried a hotel near Farindola, central Italy

'Eight found alive' in Italian hotel buried by avalanche

Eight people including two children have been found alive in the rubble of an Italian hotel that was engulfed by an avalanche, police have said, according to news agency Ansa.

A Gourmet Burger Kitchen advert which people believed to be offensive to vegetarians and vegans

10 most complained-about adverts in 2016

The Advertising Standards Authority has released the 10 most complained-about adverts from last year.

House prices are reaching a dangerously inflated level

2017 property crash would see £399 a week wiped off UK property values

While the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has forecast that house prices in the UK will rise by around 3 per cent this year, a Times survey of leading economists has predicted that 2017 could be the year the London property bubble finally bursts, almost a decade on from the last market crash.
Dennis Hobson Jnr (left) with his father Dennis Hobson senior. The remains of a legendary member of Sheffields boxing community, who died last week, are to be cryogenically frozen. Scrap metal businessman Dennis Hobson senior, aged 82, father of the fight promoter of the same name, died last week after battling cancer.

Bare-knuckle fighter is first named Brit to be cryogenically frozen

A former bare knuckle boxer who died last week aged 82 is believed to be the first named British man to be cryogenically frozen.

Sitting is 'the new smoking'

Sitting down too much can age women by 8 years, but not men

Sitting for too long can age women by up to eight years, say scientists.

Marches are being held in Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff and a number of other cities

Women’s March UK: What it’s all about

You may have noticed your Twitter and Facebook feed is suddenly dominated by pictures of feet – or rather footwear.
ThorntonsHollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa

Thorntons recall their Jolly Santa

Thorntons is recalling its Thorntons hollow milk chocolate Jolly Santa 200g models because the product may contain a piece of plastic which could represent a safety risk

People gather at the site where a truck loaded with sand collided with a school bus in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh

At least 24 children killed when truck collides with school bus in India

A truck loaded with sand has collided with a school bus, killing at least 24 young children in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

An avalanche in Italy has buried the Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo.

30 people missing after avalanche buries hotel in Italy

Thirty people are missing after an avalanche buried a mountain hotel in Italy, according to the civil protection agency.
The prices of apps and in-app purchases are set to rise

Price of Apple apps set to rise by 25%

First Marmite, then Jamie’s Italian and now Apple users are set to feel the financial consequence of Brexit as apps are set to rise by 25 per cent.

Mortgage rates could be set to increase in 2017

Mortgage rates could be set to increase in 2017

There are signs that mortgage prices are rising this year after months of record low rates for homeowners.

Juventus badges, old and new

Quiz: Can you identify these football clubs by their old badges?

Italian table-toppers Juventus have upset a lot of people.

Metrosexual men under 25 more likely to visit tanning salon than women the same age

Metrosexual men under 25 more likely to visit tanning salon than women the same age

Metrosexual British men have fallen for fake tan in a big way with those under 25 more likely to visit a salon than women of the same age.

zzzzz

35% of British workers admit to having got away with a nap at work

Take a look around your office. If a new study is to be believed, 35 per cent of your colleagues have taken a nap on the job and got away with it. And only 12 per cent say they have had been disciplined by their boss for sleeping at work.
Photo issued by the University of Brighton of a beach in Gambia as Thomas Cook is implementing contingency plans to return nearly 1,000 UK customers from the west African country following a change in Foreign Office advice due to political unrest.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Thousands of Britons flown home from The Gambia amid safety fears

Thousands of UK holidaymakers are set to be flown home from The Gambia due to growing political unrest.
London-based Naturist Cleaners is on the hunt for women women to bare all while doing dusting, vacuuming and other household chores.

Naked female cleaners wanted to clean houses in Lancashire totally nude for £45 an hour

Naked female cleaners are being sought to clean houses in Lancashire for £45 an hour - on condition they do it in the nude.

Even tech-savvy Gmail users are falling victim to hackers

Gmail hack: Even tech-savvy users fooled by sophisticated phishing technique

Even tech-savvy Gmail users are falling victim to hackers who steal their login credentials, according to a security expert, who notes that increasingly sophisticated phishing techniques are being employed. How does it work?
