Golfers enjoying a quick round had quite the shock

A group of teenage girls, who spotted the little orphan and were worried about his welfare, called the RSPCA who sent animal collection officer (ACO) Kim Sheriff to collect him on Friday evening (7 April).

ACO Sheriff found the baby at the course in Nelson, Lancashire: “A member of the public found the lamb all alone on the golf course and couldn’t see any other sheep nearby so called us.

“The lamb was very young and it wasn’t clear where he had come from. He seemed rather ‘teed off’ to be there all alone.

“He still had his umbilical cord attached so we took him to a nearby veterinary centre for assessment.

“Staff gave him a feed but couldn’t keep him so I took him overnight to keep up the feeding.”

The following morning inspector Natalie Taylor contacted local farmers but was unable to find out where the little lamb had come from.

The officers arranged some official paperwork to transport the lamb and a local farm park agreed to take him on.

“This little one was very young and vulnerable so the girls definitely did the right thing in calling us to come and help him,” ACO Sheriff added.

“If anyone sees an animal in distress or is concerned for a baby animal then we would urge them to call our 24-hour cruelty line for advice.”