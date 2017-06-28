How Facebook is saying 'thank you' to 2 billion people

There are now two billion people connecting and building communities on Facebook each month.

Every day across the planet, more than 175 million people share "love", over 800 million people "like" something, and over 750 million new friendships are made on Facebook.

Also, over 1 billion people use Groups every month to build communities and connect around shared interests.

To show appreciation for all that people do to support one another on the platform, Facebook will be celebrating the global community, with personalized experiences in the coming days, including a "Good Adds Up" video.

Starting today, you may see in your News Feed a personal video to celebrate bringing the world closer together. You can also access it by clicking "Watch Yours" on a friend's video that they've shared, or by visiting www.facebook.com/goodaddsup.

Here's how it works:

If you visit the site before your video is ready, you will see a "coming soon" message. You may also have the option to request your video so that it will be ready sooner.

Facebook will also let you know if you don't have enough Facebook content to generate a video.

After watching your video, you can share or edit it to customize the posts and photos that are included. If you choose to customize your video, Facebook will produce a new video for you and post it to your timeline when it's ready.

After you react to a friend's post with love, wish someone happy birthday, or create a group, you will see a message in your News Feed thanking you.