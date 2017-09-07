Latest Guinness World Record holders revealed, and it includes a slam-dunking rabbit

Other unusual achievements include eating the most Marmite in a minute, removing the most Jenga blocks by whip in 30 seconds, and the largest ball of stickers.
They can all be browsed in the 2018 Guinness World Records book, released on Thursday.
Other unusual achievements include eating the most Marmite in a minute, removing the most Jenga blocks by whip in 30 seconds, and the largest ball of stickers.
They can all be browsed in the 2018 Guinness World Records book, released on Thursday.
Almost Done!
Registering with Garstang Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.