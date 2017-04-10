'Please stay, Eamonn': fans call for TV legend Holmes to oust GMB's Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain viewers have called for stand-in host and "breakfast TV legend" Eamonn Holmes to permanently replace Piers Morgan on the daily programme.

The broadcaster, who hosted Good Morning Britain's predecessor GMTV for 12 years, has joined the presenting team for the ITV show for four days over the Easter period while Morgan and Susanna Reid take a break.

Fans were delighted to see Holmes, 57, reunited with his past on-screen co-hosts Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins from Sky News Sunrise, which he presented for 11 years until last year.

However, he admitted his wife Ruth Langsford was less impressed with his early wake-up call, telling Garraway and Hawkins that she was "not happy" with his alarm going off at "around 2.40 today".

Holmes joked: "She was not pleased. I think there will be separate sleeping arrangements brought in."

Those watching the programme took to Twitter to share their delight at seeing Holmes back on breakfast TV, with presenter Dominic Littlewood among those calling for him to become a regular.

He wrote: "What a pleasure to see @EamonnHolmes back on @GMB Please stay!"

One viewer declared: "You know Eamonn Holmes is a savior of breakfast TV when he's a stand in for Piers Morgan and people want him to stay permanently #GMB."

One described Holmes' stint on the programme as a return to "normality" while asking for "no more" Morgan.

Another said: "Hope your going to be the permanent presenter. Please @GMB get eamonn back and get rid of @piersmorgan."

"@EamonnHolmes @GMB please make Eamonn permanent. So much more pleasing on the eyes and ears than Piers Morgan!" one said.

"Please can @EamonnHolmes stay on @GMB full time. I just love him (and would also love him to replace Piers Morgan)," another wrote, while one added: "I prefer @EamonnHolmes on @GMB to @piersmorgan & I don't know y Eamon can't be a regular. He's a breakfast TV legend!"

However, there were many others who were keen to see the opinionated Morgan back in his seat.

"Get @EamonnHolmes off @GMB and put @piersmorgan back on the show way better and speaks his mind #GMB," one opined.

Another asked for both Holmes and Morgan to present side-by side.

They wrote: "@GMB Why cant we have @EamonnHolmes and @piersmorgan together every morning??? Love them both!"

It was a busy working day for Holmes as he later appeared on ITV's This Morning along with Langsford, the two filling in for regular presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

He will continue to present Good Morning Britain this week until Thursday.