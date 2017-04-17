Seize your opportunity and grab your dream job

The vast majority of us have a dream job, but such opportunities don’t come along every day.

It goes without saying, then, but if you are lucky enough to see your dream job advertised, the last thing you want is to let it slip through your fingers.

But with hundreds of applicants often competing for the same positions these days, it is becoming

increasingly tough to stand out from the competition.

As unattainable as that dream job might sound, with the right amount of forethought and preparation, you can make it a reality.

“You need to talk confidently to recruiters about your relevant skills, achievements and experience if you want to impress them, using specific examples of when you’ve done well,” says Corinne Mills, managing director of Personal Career Management and author of Career Coach: Your

Personal Workbook for a Better Career.

“We have a habit of talking ourselves down – but an interview is not the time to do this. Blow that trumpet!”

In order to be a top contender you will need to upgrade your CV, as your resume gives potential

employers a first look at you.

“Tailor it to meet the specific selection criteria for the type of job you are applying for,” advises Corinne.

“Using the job description as a checklist of points to include is a great way of doing this.”

Of course, it may be that you never see your dream job advertised – but by using your initiative, you could land it anyway.

“Don’t just wait for adverts,” says Corinne. “You can show potential employers how motivated and

resourceful you are by contacting them directly to offer your services. Tell them why you want to work for their company specifically.”

In this day and age, there are many ways to sell yourself to prospective employers – but it pays to be digital-savvy.

“Post your CV online on recruitment websites, upload a Linkedin profile with endorsements and create a Twitter account,” says Corinne.

“But beware of putting anything online which you would not want a prospective employer to see.”

Dream jobs don’t often fall into our laps, however – so crank up the networking.

“Lots of people hear about their next job through a business or personal contact, so start letting people know that you are looking for a new career challenge so that they can keep their eyes open for you,” says Corinne.