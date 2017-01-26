Take your love to new heights...235ft above the Prom to be exact

Lovers are being invited to take a romantic walk with a difference on Valentine’s Day.

On February 14 you can climb the steps of one of the world’s tallest roller coasters, The Big One and enjoy the views from a height of 235ft.

Walking the Big One costs £50 or £69.95 including a two-course meal

Those with less of a head for heights the park is open over the weekend of February 11 and 12 and couples are invited to take a trip through the Tunnel of Love.

Wristbands are available online at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com and are priced £16.25 when booked 24 hours in advance.

Work continues at the Pleasure Beach on the construction of a new £16.25m rollercoaster which is due to open in 2018.

Prepartions at the park are well under way for the opening weekend with rides including the Big One and Valhalla undergoing safety checks and overhauls.