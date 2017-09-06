Watch the moment white van rams police car after chase

CCTV footage has been released after the driver of a white van deliberately rammed a police car following a high-speed chase.

The Ford Transit sped through the streets after officers gestured for the vehicle to pull over in Salford, Greater Manchester, just before 3.15am on September 5.

Police handout photo of the damaged grey Audi police car that was rammed by a white Ford Transit van following a high-speed chase in Salford

During the chase, the driver repeatedly slammed on the brakes in the hope the patrol car would crash into the back of it, ending the pursuit, police said.

The head-on collision was captured on a dash-mounted camera on the police car.

The van is seen quickly turning around in the road before driving at speed directly towards the unmarked patrol car, as it reversed.

The two officers in the vehicle suffered injuries, requiring hospital treatment, while photographs released by police show the crumpled front end of the grey Audi.

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident

A 21-year-old woman, believed to have been a passenger in the van, which had false number plates, has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Officers are still hunting the man believed to be the driver, who was captured on a shop's CCTV camera, wearing dark shoes and trousers, and a black hooded jacket.

Sergeant Danny Kabal, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "The driver of the white Transit van intended on doing some serious damage and didn't care if he was putting innocent lives at risk.

"The van was used as a weapon against police officers, who are only there to keep the streets of Greater Manchester safe.

"Thankfully, the officers involved will recover from their injuries, and no members of the public were caught up in the incident but we could have been dealing with an entirely different situation."

He added: "Anyone who thinks it is okay to use a van as a weapon against anyone needs removing from the streets and bringing to justice and we won't stop until we find this man."