Oliver's showstopping design for Garstang Show’s guide gets thumbs up from directors

An aspiring young artist’s work will grace the front cover of this year’s Garstang Show guide after wowing directors with his design.

Oliver Billington’s ‘quirky interpretation’ will be revealed on show day Saturday August 5 after being selected from more than 100 entries to a school competition organised by the Garstang and district agricultural and horticultural society.

As part of his prize, Oliver, a pupil from SS Mary and Michael Catholic Primary School, was presented with £300 for his school and a family ticket to the annual community event.

Show chairman Mark Gorst visited the school in School Lane to make the presentation.

Show secretary Melissa Wood said: “Oliver was delighted to see his picture on the cover.

“The standard of the pictures was very high and it was lovely to see the different interpretations of the show.

“Amongst them, agriculture and horticulture, which is at the heart of the show was displayed as well as the acts for this year - Jamie Squibb, Astral Circus and the Little Nippers Terrier Racing.”

This year the directors of the historic show wanted to invite youngsters from the district to help get involved in the promotion of the show.

Melissa added: “This local agricultural and horticultural show is a real community event and the committee are always looking at involving local school children.

“The show remains true to its roots as a hugely positive celebration of agriculture and horticulture with displays from exhibitors both in the local area and UK wide.

“The horticulture section holds numerous children’s competitions displayed in the tent. The schools this year are also creating scarecrows to put on display outside of the tent.”

Organisers are promising another action packed day of family entertainment next month. Alongside the traditional agricultural displays will be three times British Champion FMX rider, Jamie Squibb performing his freestyle stunt show and Astral Circus will attend the show for the first time.