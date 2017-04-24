One lane closed on northbound M6 after accident

One lane is closed following an accident on the northbound M6 say Highways England.

Emergency services were called to junction 32 for the Broughton Interchange following reports that a white Ford Fiesta had hit the central reservation at around 9.30am this morning.

Tailbacks are reported to junction 31a Pic: Highways England

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 9.25am to reports that a vehicle had hit the central reservation and ended up on the hard shoulder.

"Lanes one and two were closed."

One lane has since re-opened but drivers are still reporting delays in the area tailing back to junction 31a.

Drivers are asked to approach the scene "with care".

The condition of the driver is unknown.