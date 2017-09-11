Party in Kepple Lane park

Trustees of Kepple Lane Park in Garstang will host their annual family fun day this weekend.

The free day out features an action packed programme to entertain children of all ages.

All the fun kicks off at 11am on Sunday September 17.

This year’s entertainment includes live music, fun fair rides, a circus school, mini zoo and archery.

There will also be donkey rides and a Tae Kwon Do display.

Visitors have access to free parking for the event at the Kepple Lane Medical Centre.

A spokesperson for the event said it is to be the biggest and best yet.