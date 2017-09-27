Planning approval sought for Preston Western Distributor and link roads

Lancashire County Council’s development control committee will be recommended to give planning approval for three major new routes in north Preston when it meets next Wednesday.

Councillors are being advised to give the go-ahead for the 4.3km Preston Western Distributor and the Cottam Link and East West Link Roads.

The plans, submitted by Preston and Fylde councils, for land in Lea, Cottam and Bartle, include a new motorway junction to the M55,(pictured), two bridges, two viaducts, two underpasses, cycle tracks and diversions on some public rights of way. The 30m wide Distributor Road will have a speed limit of 70mph.

The routes have already aroused controversy over impacts on the Guild Wheel cycling route. But a report to councillors has concluded “Overall, the impacts on footpaths and the Guild Wheel are considered acceptable.”

It acknowledges the new highways cross the Guild Wheel at two locations. It says the cycle route will not be directly affected where it runs by Savick Brook, except during construction when amenity value will be reduced.

But on Sandyforth Lane where the Wheel route crosses the East West Link Road a signal crossing point will be installed.