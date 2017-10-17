Police cadets helped out at Goosnargh jumble sale

Goosnargh and Whittingham Whitsuntide Festival’s Autumn Jumble Sale raised £1,489 and organisers say they were impressed with the Police Cadets.

The cadets are year 6 and 7 high school pupils signed up by PC Chris Banks to give service to the community, who arrived full of enthusiasm to help out with all the tasks and who were particularly welcome at ‘bagging up time’ working quickly and without a fuss.

“Once more it was down to the generosity of the community that goods donated proved attractive to the buyers and we are particularly grateful to all who gave up their Saturday to help us with the selling and clearing. I counted 20 non-committee members working on the various stalls and we are immensely grateful - we could not do it without you!” said festival secretary Stephanie Butters.