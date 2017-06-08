Search

GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Lancashire results

GE2017

GE2017

0
Have your say

Yesterday saw Lancashire folk go to the polls to decide who will govern the country.

We stayed up through the night to bring you all the results from across Lancashire.

GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS 2017: Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Blackpool South and Fylde

GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS 2017: Burnley, Pendle, Blackburn, Rossendale and Darwen

GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS 2017: Morecambe and Lunesdale, Lancaster and Fleetwood

GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS 2017: Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, North Preston and Wyre

GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS 2017: West Lancashire

GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS 2017: Wigan, Leigh, Makerfield and Bolton West