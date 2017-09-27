Sadness as death of popular Wyre councillor is announced

Tributes have been paid to a Wyre councillor after her death was announced this evening.

The passing of Coun Vivien Taylor, a long-serving member of both Lancashire County Council and Wyre Council, where she represented Preesall and Knott End, was reported by the county council's Conservative group on social media sites Twitter and Facebook.

"We are truly saddened to hear of the death of our colleague and friend, county councillor Viv Taylor," the group said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends at this difficult time."

Chorley mayor Coun Mark Perks tweeted: "Shocked and saddened to hear the news of a lovely lady & LCC colleague Viv Taylor over in Wyre.

"Such a terrible loss & will dearly miss :("

Coun Taylor, of Hackensall Road in Knott End, was one of two Fylde coast councillors given a senior role at the county hall after the Tories took control earlier this year.

She was made the cabinet member for health and wellbeing while Coun Peter Buckley from St Annes was made cabinet member for community and cultural services.