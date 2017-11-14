Poppies and biscuits

Children at a Garstang school enjoyed a Remembrance Day morning to honour the sacrifice of soldiers who died or were injured in conflict.
The youngsters at Winmarleigh CE Primary School participated in a carousel of activities ranging from baking poppy biscuits, handwriting about Flanders Fields, doing dot-to-dot poppy drawings and IT work.
The pupils all joined together to create a giant school poppy.
One of the pupils said: “It is important to remember the soldiers who died or were injured in the war.”
