Poppies and biscuits

Children at a Garstang school enjoyed a Remembrance Day morning to honour the sacrifice of soldiers who died or were injured in conflict.

The youngsters at Winmarleigh CE Primary School participated in a carousel of activities ranging from baking poppy biscuits, handwriting about Flanders Fields, doing dot-to-dot poppy drawings and IT work.

Winmarleigh CE Primary School pupil Marley creating an article about Remembrance Day on her laptop

The pupils all joined together to create a giant school poppy.

One of the pupils said: “It is important to remember the soldiers who died or were injured in the war.”

Winmarleigh CE Primary School pupils Finley and Danny baking poppy biscuits