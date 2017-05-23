Postcard sent in 1955 FINALLY arrives in Garstang - 62 years late

Garstang resident Lynn Harter was delighted to receive a birthday postcard only to be left puzzled after discovering it was nearly 62 years late.

Slightly dog eared but otherwise in perfect condition, the postcard featuring a historic picture of the landmark Edinburgh Castle and a twopence (2d) stamp finally arrived at the address Bridgefield in Kepple Lane.

Lynn Harter received a postcard through the letterbox earlier in the week which was sent in September 1955 and meant for the previous owners of the house Mr and Mrs Philipson.

Sent by Madge Johnson from the Scottish capital it is date marked Edinburgh, September 6, 1955.

The postcard’s intended recipients were previous owners of the Garstang home a Mr and Mrs Philipson.

Former Garstang Town Councillor Lynn said at first she thought somebody had found it and dropped it through the letterbox but after checking with the postman discovered he had been the one to deliver it.

Lynn said: “It came through the door with the birthday cards, because it was my birthday and when I came in I wasn’t sure if it was from the postman or a friend.

The postcard was sent from Edinburgh in September 1955

“Where has it been since 1955? I have the deeds to our house and the Philipson’s lived here then.

“One theory was that maybe it had been stuck in machinery that perhaps was being replaced?

“Postage was 2d - I’m glad the post office didn’t charge us for under postage costs!”

After checking the deeds, Lynn discovered Mr and Mrs William Philipson had bought the bungalow (then known as Armson) in 1943. The couple changed the name to Bridgefield.

The postcard shows a picture of Edinburgh Castle

Lynn, who with husband Gordon bought Bridgefield in 2003, adds: “He was a retired police sergeant and died in 1961.

“Interestingly Mrs Helen Philipson died in 1951...so either the sender of the postcard, Madge Johnson, didn’t know she’d died, or William may have married again?”

The sweet message on the post card read: “I am having a great holiday here, staying with friends. The weather is good and doing lots of sight seeing.

“Trust you are both keeping well, my love and best wishes Madge Johnson.”

Lynn said she would be happy to reunite the postcard with either family if they were to get in touch, “if not I will add it to my own postcard collection.”

Spokeswoman for the Royal Mail Morag Turnbull said there was a chance the postcard could have been put back into the postal system by someone recently.

She added: “Royal Mail regularly checks all its delivery offices and clears its sorting machines daily. Once at item is in the postal system then it will be delivered to the address on the postcard.”