Prince Harry set for Monday Lancashire visit

Prince Harry is set to visit the county next week to see how a flood-hit village is recovering and to meet staff who look after forces veterans.

The Prince is to take a look around St Michael’s, the village he came to see in February 2016, just weeks after the Christmas floods which left many areas in the county under water.

Prince Harry takes a tour of the flood hit area at St Michael's where the River Wyre burst its banks

He will meet members of the community to learn about the recovery that has been achieved there and will officially reopen the village hall at a reception attended by those who played a crucial role in response to the flooding crisis.

On his last visit he was given a tour of the areas damaged when the River Wyre burst its banks and he met St Michael’s oldest resident Winifred Hodson who was 97 at the time.

His visit is part of a busy Monday schedule, linked to projects in three areas that are priorities for his work – forces veterans, conservation, and the use of sport to drive positive social change.

Garry Payne, chief executive of Wyre Council, will welcome Prince Harry to Wyre along with Madam Mayor, Coun Alice Collinson and her consort Jonathon Collinson.

Mr Payne said: “We are delighted to welcome Prince Harry to Wyre on Monday and show him just how well the community have pulled together in St. Michaels and the progress that has been made since his last visit.”

His Royal Highness will begin the day with a visit to Veterans UK in Norcross, to mark the 25th anniversary of its helpline service which provides welfare support for veterans and their families, working in partnership with Combat Stress and the Samaritans.

The offices in Blackpool also run the pension and compensation schemes for those injured or bereaved through service in the Armed Forces.

After a tour of the office to meet staff and welfare officers, alongside veterans and families who benefit from the range of support, he will unveil a plaque at the front of the building.

After visiting St Michael’s he is due to visit Myplace at Brockholes Nature Reserve, near Preston It is a project which aims to empower young people by encouraging them to take action in environmental activity.

Finally, Prince Harry will travel to the UCLan Sports Arena to visit the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Development Centre and the Lancashire Bombers Wheelchair Basketball Club - two

community organisations using the power of sport as a means for social development and inclusion.