Probe into “suspicious” Garstang blaze

Thick smoke was billowing through the centre of Garstang tonight after a “suspicious” blaze.

Eight fire engines attended a major fire in the Moss Lane area of the town.

Smoke from the blaze seen from the nearby canal. Picture : Hazel Mayo

Part of the road was being closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

It was believed the blaze was centred on a derelict house near Moss Lane.

Residents took to Facebook to record the growing number of fire and police vehicles in the area.

One said: “Control unit just turned up now too. Police have just knocked on asking everyone to double check all windows are shut.”

It is believed the fire is now under control.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Servicve spokesman said: “Eight fire engines from Garstang, Fulwood, Preston, Lancaster, Blackburn and Bamber Bridge were called to a fire involving a derelict property on Moss Lane, Garstang.

The building which was approximately 25 metres by 150 metres was well alight when the first firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters used one hose reel and three jets to extinguish the fire which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters will remain at the scene for most of the evening as they continue to damp down and carry out a fire investigation.”