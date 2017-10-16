Proposals for Garstang Scout Hut unveiled

Pictures of how Garstang’s Kepple Lane scouts and guides base could look if councillors back a radical re think being mooted by a former town mayor have been revealed.

Details of the suggestion were made public by on-line media at the weekend.

Sketch proposals for the re-development of the scout hut

The reports were based on the thoughts of Coun Graham Salisbury. They will go before tonight’s meeting of Garstang Town Council. Coun Salisbury’s ideas for community spaces in Garstang are included on the meeting agenda, but it appears copies of the sketch plans were circulated to councillors only.

The illustrations show the site redeveloped with four buildings. The central one, a pentagonal shape with an entrance foyer / reception, a kitchen, store room and male an female toilets.

The entrance / foyer / reception appears to be of kind of glass / conservatory style design.

Leading off from three of the five sides of the middle building are links to three other buildings. One is a scouts’ room, one a guides’ room, the other is a council chamber.

In the agenda for the council meeting Coun Salisbury says the old (Wyre Council-owned) Garstang council offices have “been sold and will be redeveloped shortly.” He suggests to his colleagues that now is the time to look again at the town council-owned Kepple Lane site.

The agenda says: “Yes it will require funding, but if we follow up with Wyre on their past pledges and give the community something to focus on it could be what the community needs to bring everyone together.”

One councillor told The Courier that while town councillors would consider the idea, some councillors were of the opinion there would be very little, if any, cash contribution from Wyre Council to a Kepple Lane project in the way suggested by Coun Salisbury.

The same source indicated the scouts / guides organisation had a long lease on the building and that there would probably be objections to interrupting the lease.

On-line discussion about Cllr Salisbury’s suggestion, which has been largely hostile, suggest that representatives of Garstang scout and guide organisations intend to attend tonight's council meeting to hear the debate.

Alan Pearson, chairman of the management committee of the scout / guide headquarters, issued a statement on the controversy sparked by Cllr Salisbury’s ideas saying:“I personally will oppose this unless it is beneficial to the association.“It is disappointing because we have spent £15,000 on the headquarters in the past few years - all raised by ourselves.”

He added: “I have seen the plans but it was a poor copy so I have to wait for the detail.”

Mr Pearson was also involved in the last controversy concerning suggestions that the scout / guide hq might be used as part of the solution to help deal with the lack of community spaces in Garstang.