Road closure of B5269 for Broughton bypass work

A route through the village of Broughton will be closed to traffic at the beginning of May.

But the closure of Whittingham Lane, Broughton will not be carried out until after the morning rush hour, and opened again in the afternoon, before peak time.

The closure of the B5269 is due to Broughton bypass works and the road will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm, from Monday, May 1 until Tuesday, May 9 while Hochtief contractors work on a new traffic island.

Lancashire County Council says the road could re-open earlier than this each day, dependent on the work being carried out, but no through traffic will be allowed along Whittingham Lane during the closure.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “The aim is to maintain access, where possible, to properties in Whittingham Lane.

“There will be a signed official diversion in place for Whittingham Lane, but we know people will choose other alternative routes for their journeys, using smaller roads they know.

“The official diversion route will be via Longridge, Grimsargh, Red Scar and Fulwood.

“We’re working to keep the disruption from the construction to a minimum, and while some people will be disrupted by this work, we hope people will bear with us while we complete this major new road. “We’re working to keep the disruption from the construction to a minimum.

“There will be advanced warnings prior to the closures.”

Further work for the by-pass has included the permanent closure of D’Urton Lane to vehicles from the A6, from yesterday and the spokesperson added: “These latest changes are important stages of the work to connect the new bypass with the existing road network.”

For more information about the bypass plans, visit www.lancashirelep.co.uk/city-deal and search for ‘Broughton Bypass’.