Scorton villagers gear up for Bikes and Barrows Festival

The Scorton “Bikes and Barrows” Festival is back for its' seventh year and organisers are promising it to be their most exciting yet.

The quirky three-day village festival has been billed as a “must do” for families, cyclists, runners, walkers and visitors wanting to enjoy a fun day out this Bank Holiday weekend.

This year will see a few extras added to the programme with some visitors from the past. Scorton will be playing host to Ye Olde Delph Bowmen for some “Have-a-Go” archery, and ‘Vanguard’, a North-Eastern based medieval battle re-enactment group will be encamped on the church field.

A number of homes will be donned with decorated bicycles and wheelbarrows; some are themed, some relate to current affairs and some are just for fun.

The “Bikes and Barrows” Festival begins on Saturday with the Spring Fair and Rose Queen procession led by Pilling Brass Band followed by children’s field events.

The Rose Queen for 2017 is Jennifer Horner.

Included over the weekend are music festivals, a popular dog show, classic and sports car displays, food and craft fairs, children’s games, a 10k road run, rickshaw rides, wheelbarrow racing, musical concerts, beer tent, art exhibition, and morris men dancing. Chairman Mike Howes said there is something for everyone.

“Refreshments will be available all weekend in the Village Hall, the Chapel and on the playing field from our wonderful local volunteers, and the village arranges off-road parking to help ease traffic in the village.

Mike added: “Bikes and Barrows” showcases the delights of Scorton and raises money for village projects and local groups so we hope that lots of people will steer themselves to Scorton on as many wheels as they wish over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“It’s a great example of the village coming together and putting on a fabulous display for residents and visitors alike. There are so many events to please all tastes; we hope people turn out in force over the weekend to enjoy what’s on offer – and that it stays fine!”

For a full list of all the events and timings please visit: www.bikesandbarrows.co.uk or www.facebook.com/bikesandbarrows