See young heroine get her man in classic tale at Dukes, Lancaster

A witty, fast moving and stylish theatre production of Jane Austen’s Northanger Abbey will be hosted by The Dukes, Lancaster from May 9-13.

This delightful adaptation tells the story of Catherine Morland who loves a good novel and the more horrid, the better.

At 17, she is taken by her aunt to Bath where she encounters the social whirl denied her at home. When Catherine accepts an invitation to the Tilney’s country seat at Northanger Abbey, lurid images from her favourite gothic novel Mysteries of Udolpho threaten to overwhelm her.

However, all misunderstandings are eventually resolved and, as in all the best Jane Austen novels, the young heroine finally gets her man.

There is a post show talkback with the cast after the May 9 performance and for more information and to book tickets priced £10-£19.50, concessions £2 off, ring the box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.