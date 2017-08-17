Something Funny’s going on at top resort cabaret spot

There’s double the fun at Blackpool’s famous Funny Girls club this summer.

Six nights a week, the showgirls have an action packed schedule with one of the glitziest productions in town.

Betty Legs Diamond

The week begins on a Tuesday with the Miss Amber show.

Then from Wednesday to Sunday, it is the main Summer Show with Betty Legs Diamond (pictured) and DJ Zoe heading up the party atmosphere.

A spokesman said: “This summer, Funny Girls brings together the old and the new in a way never seen before.

“Brand new routines and Funny Girls favourites meet a space age finale which brings a new twist, leaving our audiences with a new-style wow factor.

“Betty Legs Diamond leaves audience creased with laughter as she adds her unique comedy style throughout the evening whilst DJ Zoe keeps the party going and will have you dancing in the isles to your favourite tune.

“In addition to our 2017 Summer Show, we now offer a second show performed weekly on Tuesday evenings starring Miss Amber and the cast.”

Call (01253) 649194 for show and restaurant details or to book.

Funny girls Tuesday to Sunday Doors 7pm funnygirlsonline.co.uk/