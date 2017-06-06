Strictly Come Dancing stars put on a show at school’s awards evening

A dancing school in Garstang had some very special guests attend its awards evening.

Dancers AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt from BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing attended Paula Boscott School of Dance’s presentation night.

Lucy Dowson, from Paula Boscott School of Dance, receiving outstanding achievement award from Strictly Come Dancers performers AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt.

Held at Garstang Community Academy, it celebrated a successful set of results for the junior dancers with 98 per cent of pupils achieving honours in their ballroom, latin, rock ‘n’ roll and freestyle examinations.

Not only were the children presented by the celebrities, they were then treated to a show dance and a questions and answers session.

Paula Boscott said: “This was a very exciting afternoon for the children, and the atmosphere was strictly amazing.

“Many children got to ask them about their lives since being on Strictly, and how they were chosen for the show, amongst lots of other questions.”

Strictly Come Dancers performers AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt put on a Cha Cha masterclass for Paula Boscott School of Dance.

AJ and Chloe then conducted a Cha Cha Cha Masterclass for the adult pupils dance schools.

Paula said: “This was an amazing opportunity for our pupils to experience a lesson with two professional Strictly dancers.

“Pupils were taught a short routine and then were given the chance to ask questions and have photographs taken with the Strictly stars.

“The afternoon took a lot of co-ordinating as we were only lucky enough to have them with us for a few hours, so I wanted to do something whereby the adult and junior pupils could take part.

Strictly Come Dancing stars AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt perfrom their show dance for Paula Boscott School of Dance.

“It was a very successful event, and will hopefully provide everyone who took part with some life long memories.

“I’m sure that when Strictly returns to our screens in September, AJ and Chloe will be winning the votes of our dancers.

“As a dance teacher it is always trying to keep one step ahead and thinking of things that the pupils will enjoy, and will develop their confidence and realise their full potential.

“Our next big event will be our dance show Puttin on the Glitz 2018 in the Charter theatre Preston next March.”