Stride out on Longridge’s 20 mile - 20 pub walk for cancer and arthritis research

Organisers of Longridge Unaffiliated Mountaineering and Peregrination Society’s annual 20 mile - 20 pub walk are hoping the community will once again rally round and make this year’s event another spectacular success.

One of Longridge’s biggest fund raisers, the walk attracts hundreds of entrants and raises thousands of pounds for good causes and charities each year.

The 2016 event raised funds for the Polycystic Kidney Disease, taking the total amount raised over the years to more than £140,000.

The date of this year’s walk is Saturday, June 17 and signing on will take place on the Tuesdays of May 2, 9 and 16 at St Wilfrids Club, Longridge from 8pm and the entry fee will be £20, with children under 16 free.

By popular demand, the walk will involve a bus ride from St Wilfrid’s Club to an undisclosed start location and numbers could be limited so please register early.

This year the walk will be raising funds for Miles for Mitchie and Arthritis Research UK.

Miles for Mitchie has been chosen because LUMPS wants to support three-year-old Mitchell (Mitchie) Brown who was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this year, and whose family and friends are raising money for Cancer Research UK.

And as for Arthritis Research UK - LUMPS says: “All of us know someone who suffers from arthritis. In fact, quite a few of the organisers do! This is an organisation we have thought about for some time and we feel we would like to support as it may help us all in the future.”

Amongst those to benefit from the 20-20 over the years are RPH Neonatal Unit; Help for Heroes; Longridge cricket and hockey clubs; Ronald McDonald House at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital; The Alzheimer’s Society; Pat Walker Appeal; First Responders; Bowland Mountain Rescue; the Ollie and Jade appeal for leukaemia and epilepsy and St Catherine’s hospice.