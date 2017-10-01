Students taken ill after taking drug linked to deaths

Preston students have been taken ill after taking a drug that has been linked to deaths.

Three people were taken ill, one female and two males, after taking pink 'MasterCard' shaped pills at 53 Degrees club next to the students union.

They were all taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Preston police's University of Central Lancashire team said it was dealing with an incident in the early hours of this morning.

The team tweeted: "Several people have reacted badly after taking the pills, which have been linked to deaths in Greater Manchester."

The Force Incident Manager added: "At around 1am we received a report from the ambulance service that people were suffering from an adverse reaction to a substance.

"From what we know at this moment in time the people involved are understood to have taken a tablet with a MasterCard logo on it."

One person died and four were left critically ill after taking the form of MDMA known as 'pink champagne' at a party in Rochdale in June.

Another 11 people were taken to hospital, prompting Greater Manchester Police to issue a warning about the 'super strength' drug.

Fiona Measham, professor of criminology at Durham University, has been testing drugs at music festivals in Manchester over the past few years.

MDMA she has tested recently in Greater Manchester has been of “very high” purity – 85-95 per cent she said – and so people are taking too much of it by accident.

“One of the concerns is that people are swallowing whole crystals with no idea of the dosage. We were seeing people at festivals who had taken way, way too much MDMA, and we are now seeing the consequences of that,” she said.