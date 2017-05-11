The hills are alive in Whitechapel for Blacksticks Blue 10k

Enthusiastic runners took to the scenic roads of Whitechapel and beyond for the annual Blacksticks Blue 10K Road Race in celebration of fun, fitness and road racing.

Organisers the Whitechapel Primary School PTFA and supported by the local community were delighted with the event turnout which is now in its’ eighth year.

Blacksticks 10k run in Whitechapel

The race welcomes elite and amateur runners from across Lancashire, Cumbria and Manchester.

Participants in the road race, which took place on Sunday, were blessed with perfect running weather as well beautiful scenery on the demanding course which includes the long slow climb of Carwags up to Beacon Fell’s Visitor Centre.

Race organiser Katy Beswick said: “I would like to thank our sponsors and all the hard-working people who make this the success it is, raising money for Whitechapel Primary School and the Multi-Use Games Area.”

First to reach the finish line and breaking the course record course was Christopher Tully, from Salford Harriers, who completed the route in 34:17.

His victory saw him presented with a Blacksticks blue cheese and wine hamper. The first lady home was Katherine Cousins from Kendal Athletic Club.

Former Whitechapel Primary School Pupil, 16-year-old Jack Bretherton ran the course for the second year finishing in 13th place.

Every runner received a piece of Blacksticks Blue Cheese with random spot prizes from The Runner’s Centre in Lancaster.

More than 30 children also lined up to take part in the cross country fun run. Each child won a medal and a piece of Creamy Lancashire supplied by the main sponsor Butler Farmhouse Cheeses.

Next year’s race is already being planned for May 13.

Winners:

Men 1st C Tully Salford Harriers, 2nd Matthew Livingstone Preston Harriers, 3rd Jason Parker, Preston Harriers, 4th Stephen Hall, 5th Jacob Watson, Clayton Le Moors. V40 Iaun Shaw Black Mountain, V45 Kevin Hunt, Preston Harriers, V50 Garry Barnett, Wesham RR, V55 Norman Hayhurst, V60 Paul Muller, Horwich RMI, , V65 Graham Webster, Lytham St Annes, V70 Ted Dempsey, Red Rose Runners.

Ladies: 1st Katherine Cousins, Kendal AC, 2nd Sarah Ridehalgh, Accrington RR, 3rd Sarah Sheratt, Wesham RR, 4th Jill Jefferson, Red Rose RR, 5th Lauren Gora, Lancaster & Morecambe AC. V35 Lisa Melling, V40 Rowena Dohem, B’burn RR, V45 Catherine Ferro, Darwen Dashers, V50 Beccy Jepson, Darwen Dashers, V55 Michelle Venn, V60 Debbie Bland, Eccleshill RR.