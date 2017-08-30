There will be flowers, produce and crafts galore at Goosnargh’s flower, produce and craft show

An annual village show with something for everybody takes place this weekend.

The Goosnargh Flower, Produce and Craft Show, now in its 34th year, will be held on Saturday, September 2 at the village hall on Church Lane.

Starting at 2pm the show promises a delightful array of classes with beautiful floral arrangements and flowers, top class vegetables and fruit through to homemade kitchen produce, handicrafts and more.

Whatever age or aptitude, the 96 different classes showcase all kinds of hobbies and pastimes, including 26 classes just for children.

Entrants are aged from under five to 95 and just some of the classes for young people include decorated paper plates with pictures of themselves by the under fives; miniature gardens for 11 years and under and models made from recycled materials for 17 years and under.

Show chairman Juliet Price is fulsome in her praise for the demonstration of community spirit that is always evidenced by the willingness of participants to ‘have a go’.

Admission to the show is just 50 pence for adults and 10 pence for children and light refreshments are served throughout the afternoon.

The presentation of prizes takes place at 3.30pm, with many of the entries being auctioned immediately after the show.