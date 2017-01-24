Thomas sets new Guinness World Record for longest time spinning a pillow on his finger

Fifteen minutes seven seconds is the time of an unusual world record set by Thomas ‘Bounce’ Senior.

The 20-year-old from Great Eccleston has been confirmed as the man who can spin a pillow on his finger for the longest time by Guinness World Records.

And the full-time entertainer who performs at weddings, birthday parties and christenings says the talent came to him while watching television.

He said. “I could always do it for quite a long time and never really thought anything of it.

“Then one of my friends said ‘that’s quite cool’ and I wondered if there was a world record for it. Guinness told me there wasn’t and I thought it’d be great to be able to say I was a world record holder.”

According to Guinness World Records you can either invite one of their official judges for a fee or send in a video.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist in 2013 chose to send in a video and had to a meet a set of criteria including having two witnesses, two time keepers and performing the record attempt in a public place, the Boot and Shoe pub, Elswick, Preston.

After sending the video off, Thomas faced an anxious twelve week wait before a confirmation email came through at the weekend.

A Guinness World Records spokesman said: “The longest duration spinning a pillow on the finger is 15 minutes 7.59 seconds and was achieved by Thomas Senior (UK) in Preston, UK, on 24 October, 2016.”

“It’s amazing to be able to say that I’m the best in the world at something,” the former Rossall School pupil said. “If no-one has broken the record by October, I’ll think I’ll try and spin the pillow for longer to beat my own record.”