Threat level lowered as armed officers patrol Lancashire streets

The threat level for terrorism in the UK has been reduced from critical to severe, the Prime Minister has said.

The change indicates an attack is highly likely, rather than imminently expected.

Armed officers will still be patrolling in Lancashire over the Bank Holiday weekend, particularly at tourist hotspots in Blackpool.

However Lancashire police today reiterated that there is no specific threat to Lancashire, after rumours began circulating on social media.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “You may see more of a police presence over the coming days, especially in cities, at public events and major stations. Officers are there to offer increased protection and re-assurance.

“It is really important that members of the public remain vigilant at all times.

“The police rely on your help and if you see something concerning or become aware of anything suspicious please come forward and report these.

“I will continue to seek updates that I can share with Lancashire residents but please remember, Monday night’s attack, its target and its method was designed to drive a wedge between people and communities.

“Already in Manchester and at events across Lancashire last night we have seen it bring out the best in people in response.

“We must be clear that we will not allow hate of any kind into our communities.”

Yesterday Royal Preston Hospital, along with 26 other trauma centres across the UK, was placed on high alert.

To share concerns or information you can contact the police on 101 or through the dedicated anti-terrorism hotline 0800 789 321. In an emergency, or where lives are at risk, always call 999.