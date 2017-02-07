BREAKING: Man dies after being 'struck by train'

Police were called to a fatality after a man was "struck by a train" between Preston and Leyland.

Lancashire Police and British Transport Police were called to the incident at around 5.45 this morning.

A passenger who was on board the Northern Rail train travelling to Manchester Airport said: "The train stopped about five minutes after leaving Preston.

"We were then told there had been a fatality at around 5:40 and from there we have just been waiting around. There are around 15-20 of us on the train and we have been told that we should be returning back to Preston at around 7.

"The area is covered with police and rail staff. The passengers seem ok but the driver and conductor are distressed."

Network Rail have confirmed that the route has now re-opened but delays of up to 90mins are expected across the network.

In a statement to their website they say: "Emergency services have dealt with an incident between Preston and Leyland allowing all lines to reopen.

"Trains may be delayed by up to 90 minutes or cancelled.

"We anticipate a normal service to resume from approximately 09:00"

The incident is affecting all routes through Preston due to congestion and trains not being able to get to the correct locations. the following services:

- Northern between Preston and York / Colne / Manchester Victoria, and also between Blackpool North / Barrow-in-Furness and Manchester Airport

- TransPennine Express between Glasgow Central and Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Airport, and also between Preston / Edinburgh and Manchester Airport

- Virgin Trains Lancaster / Glasgow Central and London Euston

- Passengers are also reporting knock-on delays on the Clitheroe route.

Buses are being organised to operate between Preston and Wigan/Warrington.