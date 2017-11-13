Closures to come as resurfacing work starts on M55

Here are the details on the resurfacing work on the eastbound M55 between junctions 4 and 1, which is due to start on Thursday 16 November and take approximately two weeks.

From 8pm Thursday 16 November until 6am Friday 17 November: full closure of the eastbound carriageway between junction 4 and junction 3

From 8pm Friday 17 November until 6am Monday 20 November: full closure of junction 3 eastbound exit slip road

Friday 17 November – Saturday 25 November: single lane running each night between 8pm and 6am

Thursday 23 November – Saturday 25 November: full closure of junction 3 eastbound entry slip road each night from 8pm until 6am

From 8pm Monday 27 November until 6am Tuesday 28 November – full closure of the eastbound carriageway between junction 3 and junction 1

Tuesday 28 November – Saturday 2 December: full closure of the eastbound carriageway between junction 4 and junction 3 each night from 8pm until 6am