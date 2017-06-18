Driver’s miracle escape as car somersaults on m-way

A driver had a miraculous escape after his car flipped over several times on the M55 this afternoon.

Police say the motorists suffered only cuts and bruises in the spectacular crash on the westbound carriageway between junction one at Broughton and three at Kirkham.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports the vehicle had somersaulted “several times.”

But the driver was practically unhurt when paramedics and police reached him.

“The vehicle flipped over several times,” said a police spokesman. “Yet remarkably it appears the occupant of the car suffered only minor injuries. They have been very lucky.”

The incident, at around 3.30pm, caused long tailbacks and blocked two lanes. The road was eventually cleared after two hours and traffic got back to normal.