Monarch collapse sees Garstang family's holiday costs skyrocket

The news of Monarch Airlines collapse has left 110,000 Monarch customers overseas and 300,000 with future bookings see their flights cancelled.

MONARCH COLLAPSE: What should I do now?

The Vaughan family, from Garstang, have booked a week away in Mallorca at the end of November, paying £700 for their return flights to Manchester.

They are now left in an uncertain situation where they do not know what to do next.

Sarah Vaughan said: "We are flying out with Ryanair on October 29 and back with Monarch the following Saturday.

"There was an available flight with Ryanair this morning but when I checked two hours later, it had gone.

"The only flight available now is with EasyJet for £1200. We don't know whether to book that before it goes as well."

The 32-year-old - who is going to Mallorca with husband Chris, 44, their two children, and Chris' parents - added: "It's disappointing. There are other people in worse situations; we just feel upset.

"We're just fortunate that we can pay it. Others out there may not be able to."

Like many families, Sarah and Chris booked flights and hotels for her family holiday separately to save money, so isn't protected by ATOL, meaning that if she books the EasyJet flights, the total cost will be an eye-watering £1900.