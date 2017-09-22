Motorway madness lands driver in hot water

If you ever want a lesson in how not to join a motorway, this is it

The driver was joining the southbound M6 motorway when they decided to merge before the clearly marked chevrons finished.

How not to merge

What the driver probably didn't realise was that the maneuver, done at approximately 10pm on Thursday September 21, was done directly in front of a marked police car, which subsequently resulted in the driver being reported for offences.

Lancashire Road Police took to social media to post the incident, saying: "An absolutely awful bit of driving on the M6 SB and directly in front of a marked car. Reported for offences."

Other Twitter uses echoed the police's viewpoint.

One user said: "What an absolute clown. Surely this sort of stuff should merit a mandatory retest? Just too dangerous to do that on a motorway."

Another user said: "If there were enough hours in the day I could send you a few similar motorway driving antics daily weekly... I'm not surprised anymore."