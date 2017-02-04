Tributes after sudden death of council man

Wyre Council chiefs have paid tribute to one if its senior officers after his sudden death at the age of 50 shocked and saddened colleagues.

Ian Munro was head of culture, leisure and tourism and part of his role saw him overseeing Fleetwood’s Marine Hall, Thornton Little Theatre and Fleetwood Market, among other centres.

Mr Munro, who had held that role for the last five years but had worked for the council for over a decade, died from a heart attack on Friday January 20.

He was a father-of-two, with a son and daughter.

Mark Broadhurst, service director of health and wellbeing at Wyre Council, said: “Ian worked at Wyre Council for 13 years and will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“His role as head of culture, leisure and tourism involved great commitment to many areas including Marine Hall, Fleetwood Market at the YMCA leisure centres.

“Staff at the council have been working with absolute professionalism since Ian’s death in helping to ensure his beloved services continue to run as smoothly as possible – we think Ian would be proud.”

Mr Munro’s funeral will take place on Friday, February 10 at 1.30pm at All Saints Church, Anchorsholme followed by a short service at Carleton Crematorium.