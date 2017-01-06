True story set to be brought to life, with actors from Garstang

A theatre company which produces entertaining and thought-provoking shows for people of all ages will be staging a new production at Thornton Little Theatre later this month.

Also, when 4Front Theatre, which also aims to put faith at the ‘4Front’ stages ‘Reckless Abandon’, amongst the cast will be two actors who hail from Garstang.

Rob Holman is also one of the founders of the company, which is a charity and says: “I grew up in Garstang so it’s nice to be coming back with a performance. Also, in the cast of 10 is Rosie Taylor, another Garstang girl who is also excited to be bringing the show to a local venue.”

‘Reckless Abandon’ is on based Operation Auca, an attempt by Christian missionaries from the United States to bring Christianity to the Huaorani people of the rain forest of Ecuador, which saw five missionaries killed by the Huaorani, an isolated tribe known for their violence, against both their own people and outsiders who entered their territory.

Several years later the widow of one of the men and sister of another returned to live among the Huaorani, which led to the conversion of many, including some of those involved in the killing.

2016 marked the 60th anniversary of ‘Operation Auca’ and ‘Reckless Abandon’ is said to be an inspiring story of love, forgiveness and fearless faith.

The production, to be staged at Thornton Little Theatre, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3SZ on Saturday, January 21 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, stars 10 actors, live music and is 1hr45min in length, including a 15 minute interval.

Tickets are: Adults £11, concessions £10, U.18s £8, family of four £35.

Book online: https://uk.patronbase.com/_Wyre/Productions/RABA/Performances or ring 01253 887693.

4Front Theatre recently brought ‘Chuck Blaze and the Cradle of Life’ to Garstang Free Methodist Church during a three week tour from Newquay to Newcastle which was performed 37 times to more than 4000 people.

Besides Rob, who is artistic director and Rosie, other cast members are Jon Buckeridge, Pete Kirkby, Ollie Ward, Matt Ford, Natalie Holman (script writer), Rachel Benson, Grace Ford and Elena Waterfield.

The technical team comprises Isaac Porter and Rich Tarbox and music is by Rob and Rachel Benson.