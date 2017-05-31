Two sisters will make history at Goosnargh and Whittingham Whitsuntide Festival

Goosnargh and Whittingham Whitsuntide Festival Day is this Saturday, May 3 when queen elect Niamh Quigg is set to make village history by succeeding her sister Roisin, who will crown her and then support her throughout her reign.

There is a flower power theme and fancy dress, queens and retinues etc will start to gather from approximately 1pm in Goosnargh Oliverson’s playground and the floats in Goosnargh Lane.

The procession, which sets off at 2pm will be a feast of music, dancing and colour.

The Manchester Phoenix Pipe Band will be visiting for the first time, joining the Eclipse Parade Band, BwD Student Big Band and, of course, Longridge Band in creating a real carnival atmosphere.

The village maypole dancers will be performing before the festival sets off and again on The Square, after the crowning ceremony.

To end the day, the renowned celebration tea will be served in the village hall from 4pm and there is also a fun fair on the green.