Volunteers’ walk helps raise funds for Queen’s Lancashire Regiment memorial

Volunteers at a veterans’ charity pulled on their walking boots for a gruelling trek to help raise funds for a lasting tribute in honour of a Lancashire regiment.

Members of the Queen’s Lancashire Regiment Charity walked 47 miles over 24 hours from Liverpool to Chorley along the Leeds and Liverpool canal.

The charity walk was organised to help pay install a fitting memorial to The Queen’s Lancashire Regiment at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on 25 March 2020, which would mark the 50th anniversary of the Regiment.

The trio of volunteers, Colin Gifford, Steve Tranter and Martin Hall endured the challenging walk from the pier head in Liverpool to Botany Bay, Chorley where they were greeted and welcomed home by ex colleagues, supporters and other members of the Charity.

The patron of the charity, which was founded on March 12, 2016, is Mr Hoyle.

For further information about the charity, please e-mail qlrveteranscharity@gmail.com”.