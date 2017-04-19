What a blooming good start to the gardening season

The Garstang in Bloom team have been out in force to kick off the gardening year.

With trowels, forks and brushes to hand, the team set about tidying the town and weeding the beds and borders.

Gill Bergman, team member, said: “Garstang is entering the regional Britain in Bloom competition this year so it is important that the town is at its best by the summer.”

The team meets every Wednesday evening at 7pm in the car park by the council offices. New members are always very welcome. Also look out for the Bloomers’ plant sale on the High Street on Saturday May 20.