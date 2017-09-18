Young Lancashire farmer Hannah Binns is invited to Lord Mayor’s show

A young farmer from Lancashire has been chosen for a starring role in the 802nd Lord Mayor’s show in London.

Hannah Binns is one of eight young farmers representing British farming in November’s historic civic pageant. Hannah, from Hecklin Farm, Downham, near Clitheroe, will be taking a “Back British Farming” message south. She was chosen after the NFU launched a nationwide search to find young farmers who have made an outstanding contribution to the agricultural sector.

She said:“I’m excited to work alongside the other seven young farmers in promoting our hardworking but rewarding industry. This experience is once in a lifetime.”